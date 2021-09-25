ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 509,111 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,175,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

