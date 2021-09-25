ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $142,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,258,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,092,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,785,115. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

