Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

ZYNE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

