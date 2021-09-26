$0.02 EPS Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $26.43 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

