$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 645,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

