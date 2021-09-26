-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22,881.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

