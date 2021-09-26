-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRKN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 128,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

