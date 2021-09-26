-$0.30 EPS Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.