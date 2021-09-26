$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. 1,276,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,088. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

