$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. 1,276,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,088. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after acquiring an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.