$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,358 shares of company stock worth $244,265 in the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 53,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.