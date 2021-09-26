-$0.64 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.18. 326,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,786. The firm has a market cap of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

