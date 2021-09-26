-$0.85 EPS Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

