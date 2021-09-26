$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

