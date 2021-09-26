$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. 3,388,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,114. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

