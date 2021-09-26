$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after acquiring an additional 456,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,877. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

