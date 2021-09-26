10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00.

TXG stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

