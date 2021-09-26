$13.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce sales of $13.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $12.85 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 95,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,777. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.