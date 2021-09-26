$137.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $137.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $542.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $550.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $640.20 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

