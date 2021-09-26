$138.00 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post sales of $138.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $144.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $573.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 28,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,838. CRA International has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $98.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

