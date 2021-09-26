$155.64 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $155.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.69 million to $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

TRVG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 1,319,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in trivago by 53.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

