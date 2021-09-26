$18.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $18.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $20.13 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $74.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.28 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $93.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.39 on Friday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

