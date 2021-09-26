18,574 Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Core-Mark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

