$228.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $228.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.60 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $193.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $883.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 68,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.