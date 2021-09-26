$228.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $228.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.60 million and the highest is $232.00 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $193.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $883.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after buying an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 68,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.