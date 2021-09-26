$241.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post sales of $241.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.83 million to $258.80 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $973.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

BE traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $19.02. 2,207,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

