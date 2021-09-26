24,406 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.91 and its 200-day moving average is $250.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

