$259.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
NESR stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.