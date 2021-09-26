$27.77 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $27.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,320. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

