2,736 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 70,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 335,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.