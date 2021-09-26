$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.19 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 59,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a P/E ratio of 122.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

