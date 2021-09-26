3,063 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.