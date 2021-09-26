3,092 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,092 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

