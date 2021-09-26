360 Capital REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
In related news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57). Also, insider David van Aaanholt bought 26,600 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$25,083.80 ($17,917.00).
360 Capital REIT Company Profile
