360 Capital REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($66,428.57). Also, insider David van Aaanholt bought 26,600 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$25,083.80 ($17,917.00).

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

