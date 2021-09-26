3,613 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,805,000 after acquiring an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

