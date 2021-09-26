$38.46 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $38.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.41 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 293,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

