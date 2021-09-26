4,911 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,993,986 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

