522,353 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 522,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,000. Squarespace makes up about 7.7% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $41.29 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQSP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

