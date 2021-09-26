54,466 Shares in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Separately, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,152,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VECT stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT).

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.