$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,551 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

