6,212 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

