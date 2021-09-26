$651.20 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce sales of $651.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

