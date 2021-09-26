8,232 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

