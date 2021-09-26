8,299 Shares in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Purchased by Noked Capital LTD

Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter worth about $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

