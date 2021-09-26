$839.32 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $839.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

REGI stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 712,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

