9,298 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

