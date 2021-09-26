$937.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $937.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ventas by 15.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after buying an additional 691,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

