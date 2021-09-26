$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,229. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

