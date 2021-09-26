$958.56 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $958.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.07 million to $981.47 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.61. The stock had a trading volume of 533,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,906. Generac has a one year low of $178.07 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average is $373.72.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $130,133,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

