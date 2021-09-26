96,633 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

