$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $98.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $95.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $59.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $363.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 43,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.