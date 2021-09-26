9,998 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after buying an additional 291,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 195,622 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

